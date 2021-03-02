Raymond James Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $2.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.39.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

