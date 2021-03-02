Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

