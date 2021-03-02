NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%.
Shares of NRG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 237,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,878. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.
In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.
