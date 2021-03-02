Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 122,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

