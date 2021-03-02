Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $770.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

