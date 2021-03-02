Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $337.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average is $330.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.