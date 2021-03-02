American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $100.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

