Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 549,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.