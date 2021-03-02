DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several analysts have commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

DISH stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 167,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

