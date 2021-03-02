Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cryoport stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,582. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

