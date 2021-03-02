AMG National Trust Bank Buys 6,867 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.