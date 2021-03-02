American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 56.8% in February

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 28th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,337. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

