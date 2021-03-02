Cerus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,474 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,987% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 293,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

