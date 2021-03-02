Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AHKSY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

