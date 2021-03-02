Traders Buy High Volume of Equifax Put Options (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 856 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 895% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $197,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.69. 31,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,267. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

