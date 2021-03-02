iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,279 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,379,797. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

