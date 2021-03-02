Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366,590 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $140,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 372,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 275,134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. 157,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

