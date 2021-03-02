NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. 38,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,868. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

