Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,712 shares of company stock worth $8,946,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 22,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,368. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

