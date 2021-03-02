Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $87.82

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,247. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.