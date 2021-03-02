$172.99 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post sales of $172.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.75 million to $181.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $132.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $747.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.94 million to $750.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $735.84 million, with estimates ranging from $713.75 million to $753.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,877,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $152.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.72. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

