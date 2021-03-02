Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Capitalization Achieves $12.51 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for $9.71 or 0.00020417 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $567,998.00 worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00485143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.00472804 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

