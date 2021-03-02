Centaur Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $937,314.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Centaur has a market cap of $9.24 million and $937,314.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00485143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.00472804 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

