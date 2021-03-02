Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director Buys $26,850.00 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,364. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
