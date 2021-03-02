Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director Buys $26,850.00 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,364. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 187,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

