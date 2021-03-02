AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 37,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

