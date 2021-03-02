Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 19,900 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. 75,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,904,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

