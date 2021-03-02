Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 5,552 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,746. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day moving average is $310.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

