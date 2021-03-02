Assetmark Inc. Has $84.40 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $84,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 609,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

