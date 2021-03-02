Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

ZM traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

