Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the January 28th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,001. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.