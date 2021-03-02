Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, an increase of 448.4% from the January 28th total of 122,500 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,060. The firm has a market cap of $355.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.