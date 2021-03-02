Axie Infinity Trading Up 31.2% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $68.98 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,488,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

