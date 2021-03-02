EOSDT Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $15,262.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00484168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00073148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00076970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00473989 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

