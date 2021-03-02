Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00805472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00028707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

