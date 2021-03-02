Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,036,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

