Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATM. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 423,874 shares in the last quarter.

CATM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.72. 18,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.