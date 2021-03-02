Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MORF stock traded down $17.14 on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. 34,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,701. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $845,794.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,298 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

