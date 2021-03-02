Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Plexus posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Insiders sold a total of 25,303 shares of company stock worth $2,080,224 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plexus by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

