Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 247,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,149. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $994.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

