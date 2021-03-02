Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Has $29.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 47.0% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.92. The company had a trading volume of 189,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.