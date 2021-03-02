Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,863 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

