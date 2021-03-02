Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

TFC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.