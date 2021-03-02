Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 28th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 163,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.