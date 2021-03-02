Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 319.8% from the January 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,664,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,367,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,210,281. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

