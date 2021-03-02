Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 319.8% from the January 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,664,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,367,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,210,281. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
Viper Networks Company Profile
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.