Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (GTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE: GTE):

2/25/2021 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$1.15.

2/25/2021 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$1.00.

2/17/2021 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.65.

TSE:GTE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.96. 1,120,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTETO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTETO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.