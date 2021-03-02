Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 61.0% in February

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 28th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,697,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNVC remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Tuesday. 1,006,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,018. Univec has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

