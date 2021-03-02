Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $13.27

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 347,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 44.0% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 2,844,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after buying an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.