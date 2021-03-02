Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $365.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.63.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $443.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,656. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $8,700,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

