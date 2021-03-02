-$0.46 EPS Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.36). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeyondSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,894. The company has a market capitalization of $511.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.