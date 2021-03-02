Assetmark Inc. Has $220.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $220,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,244.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.72. 158,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

